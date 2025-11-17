Pierce Brosnan has hinted he could "entertain" returning to the James Bond film franchise as a retired agent.

"So it's going to be exciting to see what happens. I think everything changes, everything falls apart, so you just sit back and enjoy it all."

In an interview with British GQ, Brosnan said: "Of course, people ask about Bond - 'would you?' and whatever - but that's another man's job. But the possibilities of working within that film, entertaining...

It has not been stated who will next play James Bond.

The 72-year-old Irish actor, who played 007 in four films from 1995 to 2002, ruled out returning to the role of the active secret agent, but said he was open to appearing in a project related to the franchise.

Asked whether he would play a retired agent, he added: "Sometimes you entertain it and sometimes you just move on."

The actor went on to say that he also wanted to make a second film in the Thursday Murder Club series, based on the books by TV presenter Richard Osman, and that he has started filming the second season of Paramount+ crime drama MobLand.

He added: "It's just been a delight for two years of working back to back. In this time and place in age, it allows me to play characters. It allows me to enjoy the process of acting and of playing within the image, playing within the symbol, playing within the icon of that person that you've created."

Brosnan played Bond in GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999), and Die Another Day (2002). In The Thursday Murder Club, which was released earlier this year, Brosnan plays former trade union leader Ron Ritchie.

The actor says he is now enjoying playing older characters, adding: "There is a definite conscious intention to go forwards because I'm the age I am, and I embrace it. I don't want to jump out of aeroplanes. Jump on the bus. Jump off the bus."

The full interview can be read in the GQ Men Of The Year edition, while Brosnan will be honoured at the GQ Men Of The Year event on November 18 in London.

