Gasly was the third to cross the finish line, but due to a five-second speeding penalty, he dropped down the standings.

Pierre Gasly has Monaco podium reinstated as F1 accepts pit-lane inaccuracies. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Pierre Gasly has had his Monaco podium reinstated after Formula One accepted inaccuracies over the pit-lane speeding measurements in Monaco in what George Russell described as “another kick in the balls”.

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Russell was one of five drivers punished for pit-lane speeding in the principality last weekend, and a failure by Mercedes to serve his penalty correctly meant he was also hit with a drive-through sanction, which dropped him out of the points. Alpine put the case forward, who asked for a right of review after Gasly was denied a sixth F1 podium – after crossing the line third – due to a second pit-lane penalty. The FIA considered the case in Barcelona on Thursday and ruled that the two penalties dished out to Gasly should be rescinded – with the five seconds that were added to his final race time taken away. That means the Frenchman will keep the podium that he earned on track, subject to any appeal. Read more: Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest winner of Monaco Grand Prix Read more: Kimi Antonelli edges out Max Verstappen to take Monaco Grand Prix pole

McLaren said that they have presented an intention to appeal, which would be heard by the International Court of Appeal. The ruling outlined a 77cm discrepancy in the pit-lane measurements, which caused an error in judging the speed of cars. Formula One, which acts as official timekeeper, said in a statement: “As part of the right of review process relating to Monaco, we have proactively assisted the FIA in gathering all the relevant information to help inform the steward’s assessments. “We measured the relevant areas in the pitlane identically to the 2025 event and followed procedures in the usual way. However, the process has identified a measurement discrepancy. “Like everyone in the sport we strive for the best results and, as always, any improvements or refinements that are identified as being required in light of this situation will be implemented.” Alpine said: “We welcome the decision made by the FIA to deem our Right of Review as admissible following the final classification of last weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix. “As a result, the stewards have rescinded the two five-second penalties imposed, which reinstates the team’s third-place finish.”

Monaco Grand Prix podium. Picture: Alamy