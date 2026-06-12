Pierre Gasly has Monaco podium reinstated as F1 accepts pit-lane inaccuracies
Gasly was the third to cross the finish line, but due to a five-second speeding penalty, he dropped down the standings.
Pierre Gasly has had his Monaco podium reinstated after Formula One accepted inaccuracies over the pit-lane speeding measurements in Monaco in what George Russell described as “another kick in the balls”.
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Russell was one of five drivers punished for pit-lane speeding in the principality last weekend, and a failure by Mercedes to serve his penalty correctly meant he was also hit with a drive-through sanction, which dropped him out of the points.
Alpine put the case forward, who asked for a right of review after Gasly was denied a sixth F1 podium – after crossing the line third – due to a second pit-lane penalty.
The FIA considered the case in Barcelona on Thursday and ruled that the two penalties dished out to Gasly should be rescinded – with the five seconds that were added to his final race time taken away.
That means the Frenchman will keep the podium that he earned on track, subject to any appeal.
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McLaren said that they have presented an intention to appeal, which would be heard by the International Court of Appeal.
The ruling outlined a 77cm discrepancy in the pit-lane measurements, which caused an error in judging the speed of cars.
Formula One, which acts as official timekeeper, said in a statement: “As part of the right of review process relating to Monaco, we have proactively assisted the FIA in gathering all the relevant information to help inform the steward’s assessments.
“We measured the relevant areas in the pitlane identically to the 2025 event and followed procedures in the usual way. However, the process has identified a measurement discrepancy.
“Like everyone in the sport we strive for the best results and, as always, any improvements or refinements that are identified as being required in light of this situation will be implemented.”
Alpine said: “We welcome the decision made by the FIA to deem our Right of Review as admissible following the final classification of last weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.
“As a result, the stewards have rescinded the two five-second penalties imposed, which reinstates the team’s third-place finish.”
The FIA expressed sympathy in its statement for other drivers who were penalised during the race and the impact it had, but said Alpine were the only team to request a review and that there was no way to undo penalties that were served.
Gasly was denied the chance to celebrate on the podium in Monaco, that honour going to Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar who has now had a second F1 podium taken away. Oscar Piastri, Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad also drop a place.
Speaking ahead of the decision, Gasly said: “This was the hardest day I have ever had in F1 – sporting-wise. As a kid, I grew up watching Formula One.
"The iconic Monaco Grand Prix, as a Frenchman, has a special meaning to me, and I never had a chance to go on that podium.
“Dealing with all the emotion I felt after the race was extremely hard and intense.”
Russell spoke to the stewards during a red-flag period in Monaco, asking them to consider the sanctions after the race due to the chance of there being a fault in the system.
He said he was told “rules are rules” and therefore the drive-through penalty was dished out when the race resumed, which dealt a hammer blow to his title pursuit, dropping him from a probable third-placed finish and leaving him 68 points adrift of team-mate Kimi Antonelli.
“It would be another kick in the balls if it does get overturned because I was trying to plead with the FIA not to take the (five seconds) and give me the penalty retrospectively,” Russell said on Thursday ahead of the decision.
“Because there were as many pit lane penalty incidents in one race as you’d expect to see in a whole year, so clearly something was not quite right.
“We saw there was an issue in practice. I’d already been warned to take this wide line around the bend, which is what I did.
“We took margin with the limiter, so we thought we were 59 something. But, yeah, it came up on their system as 60.1kph, which, yeah, to all of our numbers, we were well below.
“At the moment it just feels like one thing after another.”