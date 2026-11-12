Crystal Palace have sacked manager Pierre Sage less than five months after his appointment.

The former Lens and Lyon boss succeeded Oliver Glasner in June but secured just two Premier League wins and one draw from 10 matches.

Palace sit bottom of the table following Sunday’s 3-1 loss at home to Liverpool.

Three members of Sage’s coaching staff – Jamal Alioui, Damien Della Santa and Sandy Guichard – have also left the club.

“Crystal Palace Football Club can confirm that Pierre Sage has left his role as manager,” read a club statement.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Pierre and his staff for their efforts during their time in south London, and wish them well for the future.”

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