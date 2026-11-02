A dangerous driver has pleaded guilty to running over and killing a banker as he crossed the road.

Said, then aged 21, had been using a bus lane and speeding at 56mph on the 20mph stretch before the collision, the court was told.

Mr Western was hit by a Mercedes car driven by the defendant as he walked across Harrow Road in west London on September 10 2023.

Yazen Said, 24, of Kilburn, north-west London, admitted causing the death of 50-year-old Piers Western by dangerous driving.

He had initially denied the charge against him but changed his plea on the first day of his Old Bailey trial on Monday.

Said admitted further offences of failing to provide a specimen for analysis and driving without third party insurance on the day of the incident.

Members of Mr Western’s family sat in court for the short hearing.

Judge Sarah Whitehouse KC granted Said continued bail but warned he should be “under no illusions” about the outcome of his sentencing on December 7.

The judge also imposed an interim disqualification from driving.