What happens when two of the world's best magicians put on dragon costumes? This show.

I've loved magic for years, and I never miss a chance to go to a magic show.

I had the privilege of seeing Penn and Teller performing in London last year - it remains the most impressive thing my eyes have witnessed.

Now, for the first time in their 50-year partnership, Penn is touring the UK without Teller, who is recovering from a medical procedure.

That didn't stop the usually silent Teller from leaving a video message for fans at the show before Penn delivered 20 minutes of solo magic. He is an excellent showman.