Piff and Pop's Magic Shoppe review
What happens when two of the world's best magicians put on dragon costumes? This show.
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I've loved magic for years, and I never miss a chance to go to a magic show.
I had the privilege of seeing Penn and Teller performing in London last year - it remains the most impressive thing my eyes have witnessed.
Now, for the first time in their 50-year partnership, Penn is touring the UK without Teller, who is recovering from a medical procedure.
That didn't stop the usually silent Teller from leaving a video message for fans at the show before Penn delivered 20 minutes of solo magic. He is an excellent showman.
Piff the Magic Dragon is the star of the show - a Londoner who made it big on American TV and now has a residency in Las Vegas. And he's dressed up as a dragon.
His dry humour combined with his magic talent makes it the perfect evening of light-hearted fun.
The show is a little rough around the edges, but this is what makes it work. It feels chaotic and spontaneous.
Penn and Piff are a magic partnership.
Piff and Pop's Magic Shoppe is touring the UK.