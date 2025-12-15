The animal heads were seen scattered on graves at a nearby cemetery in Western Sydney following the Sunday's terror attack

The graphic scene saw the animal heads laid on sections of grass in front of graves at Narellan Cemetery, located West of Bondi Beach, the location of Sunday's terror attack. Picture: Instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

An undertaker has hit out at a 'lack of humanity' after pig heads were scattered on Muslim graves at a cemetery close to the scene of Sunday's Bondi Beach terror attack.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Hraichie, known as The Muslim Undertaker, has nearly 2 million followers online, branded the actions "pure stupidity". Picture: Social Media

A further 42 people, including four children, were injured in the attack. It comes as Sydney's Muslim leaders have reportedly refused to perform funeral rites or bury the Bondi shooters in the wake of Sunday's horrific attack on the Jewish community. Alleged shooters Naveed Akram, 24, and his father, Sajid Akram, 50, were identified as father and son in the wake of the attack. Naveed Akram remains in hospital under armed police guard after being shot by officers. Taking to Instagram, Mr Hraichie insisted: "One place that should never, ever be disrespected—no matter what is happening in the world or what faiths are involved—is a cemetery." "Today, at Narellan Cemetery, in the Muslim section, pig heads were thrown onto graves. "To whoever did this: you have proven nothing except hatred. You are not a solution to any problem—you are part of the problem."

Armed police work at the scene after a shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney is classed as a terror attack. Picture: Getty

"This is pure stupidity. It achieves nothing. It only fuels anger, pain, and division. We do not need more people being revved up and amped up by cowardly actions like this. "These people in those graves were dead long before what happened yesterday. They have nothing to do with current events. Graves are places of rest, dignity, and respect—across all faiths and all humanity. "If you want peace, this is not the way. If you want justice, this is not the way. "All you are doing is showing a lack of humanity."