Pig heads placed on Muslim graves following Bondi terror attack - as undertaker insists 'you have proven nothing except hatred'
The animal heads were seen scattered on graves at a nearby cemetery in Western Sydney following the Sunday's terror attack
An undertaker has hit out at a 'lack of humanity' after pig heads were scattered on Muslim graves at a cemetery close to the scene of Sunday's Bondi Beach terror attack.
Ahmad Hraichie, known online as The Muslim Undertaker, took to Instagram on Monday to share the shocking image of four pigs heads strewn across graves at the Western Sydney graveyard.
The graphic image posted to his account, the Aussie Mammoth, saw the animal heads laid on sections of grass in front of graves at Narellan Cemetery - located West of Bondi Beach, where Sunday's terror attack took place.
"This is not the way," Mr Hraichie insisted in his post, hitting out at the "pure stupidity" of such actions as a means of reprisal, adding it "achieves nothing".
16 people, including suspected gunman Sajid Akram, died in Sunday's attack after two gunmen open fire on members of the Jewish community as they came out to celebrate Chanukah.
The victims of the attack range in age from 10 to 87 years old and include a British-born rabbi and a 10-year-old girl.
A further 42 people, including four children, were injured in the attack.
It comes as Sydney's Muslim leaders have reportedly refused to perform funeral rites or bury the Bondi shooters in the wake of Sunday's horrific attack on the Jewish community.
Alleged shooters Naveed Akram, 24, and his father, Sajid Akram, 50, were identified as father and son in the wake of the attack.
Naveed Akram remains in hospital under armed police guard after being shot by officers.
Taking to Instagram, Mr Hraichie insisted: "One place that should never, ever be disrespected—no matter what is happening in the world or what faiths are involved—is a cemetery."
"Today, at Narellan Cemetery, in the Muslim section, pig heads were thrown onto graves.
"To whoever did this: you have proven nothing except hatred. You are not a solution to any problem—you are part of the problem."
"This is pure stupidity. It achieves nothing. It only fuels anger, pain, and division. We do not need more people being revved up and amped up by cowardly actions like this.
"These people in those graves were dead long before what happened yesterday. They have nothing to do with current events. Graves are places of rest, dignity, and respect—across all faiths and all humanity.
"If you want peace, this is not the way. If you want justice, this is not the way.
"All you are doing is showing a lack of humanity."
In the wake of the attack, religious heads, including Sydney Islamic leader Dr Jamal Rifi, said the community does not consider the shooters to be representative of Islam.
"What they have done is not condoned by any of us and it is killing innocent civilians.
"We know it is a verse in our book, killing an innocent civilian is the same as killing all humanity," he said.