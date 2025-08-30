Blood pressure levels reduced "spectacularly" in patients on baxdrostat, a trial has found. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

A new once-daily pill could help control blood pressure in millions of people in the UK whose levels remain high despite being on other medications, researchers have said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A new once-daily pill could help control blood pressure in millions of people in the UK whose levels remain high despite being on other medications, researchers have said. Blood pressure levels reduced "spectacularly" in patients on baxdrostat, a trial has found. The drug could potentially help treat as many as 10 million people in the UK, and up to half a billion worldwide, experts suggest. Baxdrostat, made by AstraZeneca, works by blocking an enzyme responsible for producing aldosterone, a hormone that regulates blood pressure and the amount of salt in the body. The global BaxHTN trial, led by Professor Bryan Williams of UCL, included almost 800 patients from 214 clinics worldwide. After 12 weeks, patients taking baxdrostat saw their blood pressure fall by around 9-10 mmHg, which researchers suggest is large enough to slash the risk of heart problems.

Baxdrostat, made by AstraZeneca, works by blocking an enzyme responsible for producing aldosterone, a hormone that regulates blood pressure and the amount of salt in the body. Picture: Alamy

Elsewhere, about four in 10 patients on baxdrostat reached healthy blood pressure levels, compared to fewer than two in 10 in the placebo group. Prof Williams, chair of medicine at UCL, said the findings suggest the drug "could potentially help up to half a billion people globally - and as many as 10 million people in the UK alone". Read more: New cholesterol-busting jab could transform heart care, researchers claim Read more: Baby born prematurely after mum had cardiac arrest after taking cocaine has life support withdrawn He said: "High blood pressure affects 1.3 billion people globally, and we know that it remains the most important preventable cause of premature death, principally from heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, but also increasingly implicated in dementia as well." He added: "For a number of years, the sense was that there was no need to develop any more drugs for treating high blood pressure, because we had enough drugs. "But what nobody was taking into account is that the drugs we've got are not yet achieving the kind of control rates that we want. "So it's really exciting to see that there are new drugs being developed in this field, because they're sorely needed." High blood pressure is very common, with an estimated 14 million people in the UK estimated to have the condition. It often has so symptoms, and if left untreated can cause serious problems like heart attacks and strokes.

High blood pressure is very common, with an estimated 14 million people in the UK estimated to have the condition. Picture: Alamy