A 22-year-old man has died after a light aircraft he was flying crashed at a sculpture park.

Emergency services rushed to the scene following reports the plane had come down in the grounds of Himalayan Garden and Sculpture Park near Masham in North Yorkshire on Wednesday afternoon.

A number of ambulances attended the beauty spot and the man, who was sole occupant on board, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

But despite the best efforts of medics, he died in hospital on Thursday evening, police have confirmed.

