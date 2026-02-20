Pilot, 22, dies after light aircraft crashes at countryside beauty spot
Police confirmed the man died in hospital from his injuries
A 22-year-old man has died after a light aircraft he was flying crashed at a sculpture park.
Emergency services rushed to the scene following reports the plane had come down in the grounds of Himalayan Garden and Sculpture Park near Masham in North Yorkshire on Wednesday afternoon.
A number of ambulances attended the beauty spot and the man, who was sole occupant on board, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
But despite the best efforts of medics, he died in hospital on Thursday evening, police have confirmed.
The park was closed to the public at the time of the crash, and officers have launched a probe alongside the Air Accident investigation Branch.
They are appealing for anyone who may have footage to come forward,
Detective Chief Inspector Matt Wilkinson of North Yorkshire Police said: "Despite the best efforts of emergency service responders at the scene, and hospital staff, the pilot has tragically passed away.
"We are now conducting a joint investigation with the Air Accident Investigation Branch, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
"I continue to appeal to anyone who may have information or footage of the aircraft, which departed from Sherburn in Elmet near Selby, to come forward."
The park, located around 50 minutes from Middlesbrough, is home to 90 sculptures across around 45 acres of land.