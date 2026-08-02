Pilot warns of 'flying saucer' after disk wizzes past plane during landing
The object was spotted around 100-300ft from the aircraft wing, and described as "like a disc with darker markings on the rim"
A safety body has investigated claims of by the pilot of passenger plane, who reported seeing "flying saucer" whilst coming in to land at Gatwick Airport.
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The mystery "disk" - a suspected drone - was thought to come within 100ft of the Airbus jet during landing.
The sighting was highlighted in a report by the into the incident in April by the UK Airprox Board.
Investigators states: “The A319 pilot reports that descending, turning left, a disc or ‘flying saucer’ type suspected drone was seen flying very close in the opposite direction, at the same level to them, past their right wing."
They added that it was around 100-300ft from their aircraft wing, with the object described as "like a disc with darker markings on the rim".
They added it was "a suspected possible drone, but not sure".
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The report added that although it was "very close" to the aircraft, "no evasive action" was required as the plane was already turning.
An "airprox" is a situation where the distance between aircraft, as well as their relative positions and speed, may compromise the safety of the aircraft involved in the opinion of a pilot or air traffic services personnel.
The UK Airprox Board, who review any reported incidents to help improve air safety, determined this case had "reduced" the safety of the aircraft involved.
A second drone incident also occurred in April at London’s Heathrow Airport, with crew claiming the machine got so close to the plane that they could make out markings and see its propellers.
The incident comes as just last week the UK Airprox Board revealed that two RAF pilots had seen a possible UFO during an air-to-air refuelling over the North Sea near Norfolk in February, with the object not appearing on radar.