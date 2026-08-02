A safety body has investigated claims of by the pilot of passenger plane, who reported seeing "flying saucer" whilst coming in to land at Gatwick Airport.

The mystery "disk" - a suspected drone - was thought to come within 100ft of the Airbus jet during landing.

The sighting was highlighted in a report by the into the incident in April by the UK Airprox Board.

Investigators states: “The A319 pilot reports that descending, turning left, a disc or ‘flying saucer’ type ­suspected drone was seen flying very close in the opposite direction, at the same level to them, past their right wing."

They added that it was around 100-300ft from their aircraft wing, with the object described as "like a disc with darker markings on the rim".

They added it was "a suspected possible drone, but not sure".

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