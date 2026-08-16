Pilot 'seriously injured' following crash at First World War airshow event
The sold-out air show was advertised as a “festival of aviation” to raise funds for the on-site First World War military aviation museum
The pilot of a light aircraft has been seriously injured in a crash at an event being held at the site of a First World War-era aerodrome.
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Essex Police said one person had been injured in the incident at Stow Maries Great War Aerodrome in Maldon shortly before 2.25pm on Sunday.
In a statement, the aerodrome said one of the aircraft involved in a display by the Turbulent team was damaged, the pilot was injured, and the air show halted.
It added that it was co-operating with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) and emergency services.
In a post on Facebook, the aerodrome said the injured pilot had been taken to a London hospital.
The site has been closed to the public.
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The air show was advertised as a “festival of aviation” to raise funds for the on-site First World War military aviation museum, according to its website, which said it was sold out.
In a Facebook post on August 7, the aerodrome said the show would feature a display from its Turbulent Team, with pilots chasing balloons and dropping flour bombs from the single-seat light aircraft.
The aerodrome houses the largest intact group of Royal Flying Corps (RFC) buildings from the First World War and played a “pivotal role” in Britain’s air defence during the first bombing raids, its website says.
The Turbulent Team’s website describes the French-designed aircraft, believed to have been first flown in 1953, as “little more than a flying motorbike”, weighing about 350lbs when empty.
Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, flew in the Druine Turbulent in 1959, becoming the first member of the royal family to fly a single-seat aircraft.