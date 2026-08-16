The pilot of a light aircraft has been seriously injured in a crash at an event being held at the site of a First World War-era aerodrome.

Essex Police said one person had been injured in the incident at Stow Maries Great War Aerodrome in Maldon shortly before 2.25pm on Sunday.

In a statement, the aerodrome said one of the aircraft involved in a display by the Turbulent team was damaged, the pilot was injured, and the air show halted.

It added that it was co-operating with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) and emergency services.

In a post on Facebook, the aerodrome said the injured pilot had been taken to a London hospital.

The site has been closed to the public.

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