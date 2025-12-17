Experts say the effect occurs when sunlight passes through particles in the air, allowing red light to dominate

Pink skies happen when blue and green sunlight are blocked by the fog. Picture: Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock

By Georgia Rowe

Parts of Britain woke up to a rare weather phenomenon known as pink fog on Wednesday morning.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The unusual fog was reported in areas including Oxfordshire and London, where low-lying fog combined with early sunlight to tint the skies pink. The effect occurs when sunlight passes through moisture or particles in the air, scattering shorter blue and green wavelengths and allowing red light to dominate. Graham Madge, a spokesman for the Met Office, explained: “When sunlight comes through multiple layers of atmosphere, it filters out the blue light and scatters it, leaving the red to pass through. “It’s effectively a sunrise filtered through the atmosphere and fog, which gives it that distinctive pinkish hue. Whether it happens depends very much on local conditions.” Read more: Met Office issues more weather alerts as heavy rain to continue into next week Read more: Brits brace for sub-zero temperatures overnight - as Met Office warns of flood risk

Many brits woke up to the rare weather phenomenon on Wednesday morning. Picture: Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock

Droplets form on cobwebs amidst the backdrop of the pink fog. Picture: Geoffrey Swaine / Shutterstock

Thousands of passengers have already faced disruption, with seven flights to and from London City Airport cancelled. The airport’s runway sits just 19ft above sea level beside the River Thames and is particularly vulnerable to poor visibility. Flights arriving at Southampton Airport have also been heavily delayed due to fog. The unsettled conditions are being driven by a series of low-pressure systems moving across the UK, bringing persistent rain, fog and heavy showers. Forecasters warned that travel conditions could remain difficult, particularly across the East Midlands and Cambridgeshire.

After plenty of wet weather already, there is more to come over the next couple of days with yellow warnings in southern areas of England and Wales ⚠️



Latest info here 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/tcamrk8Zkx — Met Office (@metoffice) December 17, 2025