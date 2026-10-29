The German actress also appeared in the US comedy film A Shot In The Dark, as well as the British comedy film Carry On Behind.

Bernard Bresslaw welcomes newcomer Elke Sommer to the 'Carry on' team. Picture: Press Association

By Katy Dartford

Pink Panther actress Elke Sommer has died at home in Bel Air, Los Angeles, aged 85.

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The German actress appeared in the 1963 US comedy film and its follow-up A Shot In The Dark (1964), as well as the British comedy film Carry On Behind (1975). Her stepson Sebastian Walther told the German outlet Bild: “Elke passed away peacefully around 10 pm. Now she can finally be with her beloved husband again.” In Carry On Behind, Sommer played Professor Anna Vooshka, a Roman expert who teams up with Professor Roland Crump, played by Kenneth Williams, to undertake an archaeological dig at a campsite where hilarity ensues. Read More: U2 announce huge UK comeback with two London shows next summer as rock legends reveal world tour dates Read More: Oscar-nominee Barbara Barrie, 95, ends life with medical assistance following terminal cancer diagnosis

The actress also performed alongside Paul Newman in The Prize, James Garner and Dick Van Dyke in The Art Of Love, Bob Hope in Boy, Did I Get A Wrong Number, and Dean Martin and Sharon Tate in The Wrecking Crew. Sommer was born Elke Schletz in Berlin during the Second World War on November 5, 1940, before the family had to evacuate to the south of Germany in 1942. Her father was a Protestant pastor and died when she was just 14. The actress had initially intended to study languages, but during a trip to Italy with her mother, Renata, in 1958, she was scouted by someone working in the Italian film industry, who invited her to appear in her first film, The Friend of the Jaguar.

Elke Sommer dressed in a crash helmet and figure-hugging rubber suit for her starring role in the new Hugh Drummond adventure story "Deadlier Than The Male". Picture: PA

She went on to work throughout Europe, in Italy, Spain and England, with her newly adopted surname Sommer, before she got her Hollywood break in The Prize, where she played chaperone and love interest to Newman’s Nobel Prize-winning character. The film saw her win the Golden Globe for most promising newcomer.

Pink Panther actress Elke Sommer has died aged 85. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy