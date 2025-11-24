Tributes have been paid to pioneering chef and restaurant proprietor Skye Gyngell, who has died aged 62.

She built the famous Petersham Nurseries Cafe in Richmond, south-west London, from scratch - with it going on to win a Michelin Star.

A statement released by her family and friends read: “We are deeply saddened to share news of Skye Gyngell’s passing on 22 November in London, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

“Skye was a culinary visionary who influenced generations of chefs and growers globally to think about food and its connection to the land.

“She leaves behind a remarkable legacy and is an inspiration to us all. The family requests privacy at this time.”

Leading chefs have paid tribute to her.

Jamie Oliver wrote: “Terrible sad news. She was an amazing woman and incredible cook and kindhearted. She will be very, very, very missed. Thank you for all you did to inspire young cooks.”

Nigella Lawson said: “However ill you know someone to be, their death is always a shock. It’s just awful that Skye is no longer in the world. It’s a tremendous loss, and I’m heartbroken for Holly and Evie and all those who loved her and learned from her.”