A total of 4.09 million people were entitled to claim Pip as of July 2026, DWP figures show - up 7% from 3.83 million a year earlier.

A total of 4.09 million people were entitled to claim Pip as of July 31 2026, according to DWP data . Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The number of people in England and Wales entitled to personal independence payments, known as Pip, has soared to a record high.

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Pip is the main benefit paid to someone who has a long-term physical or mental health condition or disability, and is intended to help with everyday tasks and extra living costs. The figures come ahead of the publication later this autumn of a Government-commissioned review into the costs and operation of the disability benefits system. The review, led by social security minister Sir Stephen Timms, branded the system “no longer fit for purpose” in its interim findings in July. A total of 4.09 million people were entitled to claim Pip as of July 31 2026, according to data published on Tuesday by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). This is up from 3.83 million a year earlier – a rise of 262,045, or 7%.

Sir Stephen Timms branded the disability benefits system “no longer fit for purpose” in interim findings. Picture: Alamy

The number of claimants has roughly doubled since comparable figures began in January 2019, when the total stood at 2.05 million. Of the 4.09 million claimants, 3.4 million (83%) are of working age and 690,000 (17%) are state pension age. People aged 50 and over account for more than half of those entitled to claim Pip, at 55% of the total, while 30-49 year-olds make up nearly 29% and 16-29 year-olds almost 17%. Last year saw ministers abandon plans to reform disability benefits, including for those with mental health conditions, in the face of backbench Labour opposition. Instead of immediate reform, the Timms review was put in place to gather views on Pip and how it works.

Speaking in July on the publication of the review’s interim report, Sir Stephen said the benefits system, designed in 2013, needs “fundamental change” and that it must be made “financially sustainable”. He said people would have to “wait and see” what his team’s final report says when asked whether it might include cuts to the numbers of people claiming the benefit. He added the “vital support” provided by Pip to help cover the extra expense of being disabled could be under threat if the costs of the system keep rising. Spending on Pip stood at £16.3 billion in 2019-20, when adjusted for inflation to today’s prices, and had increased to £27.3 billion by 2024-25, DWP figures show. It is currently forecast to rise to £41.5 billion by 2030-31. The DWP has said the Timms review will ensure Pip is “fit and fair for the future”.