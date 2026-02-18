Fans will take part in the Guinness World Record attempt at the singer's London show at Hyde Park this summer.

Armando Christian Perez better known as Pitbull, is an American pop rapper. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Pitbull is on a mission to secure the world record for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The famously bald singer and his fans will attempt the record at his British Summer Time (BST) show at London's Hyde Park on Friday, July 10. Armando Christian Perez, 45, known for global hits like Fireball, Timber, and Time Of Our Lives, has cultivated a dedicated fanbase, who have recently begun a trend of dressing up as the star when attending his concerts. The plan to now turn a fun fan trend into a world record attempt has been announced on Instagram. Fans are being encouraged to take part in the trend and to wear a bald cap to the show this summer. A post by BST said: "It's official. Let's make history."

A crowd of Pitbull fans in bald caps party outside the O2. Picture: Alamy

The social media post continued: "We’re on a mission to secure a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps and @pitbull needs YOU there in London’s Hyde Park on Friday 10 July. "Let’s have a real good time!" Greg James was also named as the man behind the idea of going for a world record attempt.

A crowd of Pitbull fans in bald caps party outside the O2 before the rapper's performance. Picture: Alamy