Pitbull set for world record attempt for largest gathering of people wearing bald caps
Fans will take part in the Guinness World Record attempt at the singer's London show at Hyde Park this summer.
Pitbull is on a mission to secure the world record for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps.
The famously bald singer and his fans will attempt the record at his British Summer Time (BST) show at London's Hyde Park on Friday, July 10.
Armando Christian Perez, 45, known for global hits like Fireball, Timber, and Time Of Our Lives, has cultivated a dedicated fanbase, who have recently begun a trend of dressing up as the star when attending his concerts.
The plan to now turn a fun fan trend into a world record attempt has been announced on Instagram. Fans are being encouraged to take part in the trend and to wear a bald cap to the show this summer.
A post by BST said: "It’s official. Let’s make history."
The social media post continued: "We’re on a mission to secure a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps and @pitbull needs YOU there in London’s Hyde Park on Friday 10 July.
"Let’s have a real good time!"
Greg James was also named as the man behind the idea of going for a world record attempt.
The hilarious trend took off when fans started wearing the singer's iconic look - black trousers, white shirt, sunglasses, and of course, a bald cap.
Last June, Pitbull addressed the costumes and said: "Every time I'm at a show, I let them know that when you put on a bald cap, I hope you're ready to have the time of your lives - it feels deeper than just music."
"It's the ultimate trophy to be able to go on stage and see all the hard work that you put into the music," he added.
"I've been in the game for 25 years, and to see every demographic, everybody [dressing up] at the shows is priceless."
Pitbull will be joined by Kesha and other acts, who are to be announced at a later date, during the iconic show, which is sure to be one to remember.