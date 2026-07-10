It comes after fans began a trend of attending Pitbull’s concerts dressing up as him, sporting suits, aviator glasses and bald caps

Pitbull, is presented with a Guinness World Record certificate for the largest gathering of people wearing bald cap ahead of his performance at at BST Hyde Park in London. Picture: PA

By Georgia Rowe

Pitbull has set the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps.

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The Latin hip hop artist, 45, was recognised with the achievement after 22,141 fans were counted wearing the caps ahead of his British Summer Time (BST) headline set in Hyde Park on Friday evening. Speaking before his certificate was presented, Pitbull said: “Record breaking, record making, history in the making. “Thank you London, thank you to the fans, thank you Hyde Park, thank you to the Bald-es.” Mr Worldwide, real name Armando Christian Perez, was presented with the framed Guinness World Record certificate by Greg James after the presenter came up with the idea earlier this year and texted the singer on air. Read more: Sam Fender and Olivia Dean smash UK chart record with Rein Me In Read more: Every celebrity in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2026

US rapper and singer Pitbull tries on a bald cap of his own. Picture: Getty

After an official from the Guinness World Records announced the number, Pitbull shouted, “We did it Bald-es, we did it Bald-es.” Asked how he felt, the musician said: “Tell you what I’m speechless at this point but I can tell you this much, I say it to the Bald-es all the time in the shows, when y’all put on them bald caps you know you’re about to have the time of your life and now you’re officially in the Guinness book of World Records.” Pitbull set the record as the first person to attempt the feat under official adjudication, meaning there was no previous record to beat. He continued: “It’s a blessing. It’s an honour. “First of all, to all the Bald-es and all the fans out there, what an honour, a blessing, and it’s still amazing to go around any city. “See, there’s nowhere I can hide at this point anywhere in the world, because you know when I’m in your city at this point.

Members of the crowd sporting "bald caps" gather in the sunshine ahead of Pitbull's set. Picture: Getty

“So to all the Bald-es, without y’all, like I said before, there’s no Pitbull, no movement, no revolution. “But man, way to represent and who would ever thought a first-generation Cuban would be able to be in London, record breaking and record making.“ Pitbull fans, known as Bald-es, rushed to the main stage in their bald caps at the festival in order to be counted as temperatures were forecast to hit 31C in the capital. Many sported the singer’s signature black aviators and stick on black goatees, juggling pints of drink as they carried inflatable globes. As the count began, James told the crowd: “Quickly though, are there any actual bald people here? “You do need, sir, you do need a bald cap on your bald head for this to count. You will not be counted. “I know you’re bald and I know you’ve gone through a lot, but this won’t count.”

Pitbull performs during BST Hyde Park 2026. Picture: Getty