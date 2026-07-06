Pizza Express 'held internal inquiry' into Andrew's Woking alibi claim
Restaurant chain searched records to verify former Duke’s alibi for the night of Virginia Giuffre’s alleged assault
Pizza Express investigated whether Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor actually visited its Woking branch in 2001 after his infamous claim.
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The former Duke of York insisted he had dined at one of its branches in Surrey on the day he was alleged to have slept with Virginia Giuffre.
Giuffre, who was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, claimed she was forced to have sex with Mr Mountbatten-Windsor three times, including when she was 17.
Confronted with this claim in the interview by News Agents host Emily Maitlis, Andrew said it couldn't possibly be true because that night he had taken his daughter Princess Beatrice to a party at a Pizza Express in Woking.
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Now, it’s been revealed that the pizza chain looked into its records in a formal inquiry, as it believed it was a matter of public interest.
The branch looked into records from that time, none of which were found, as well as speaking to past employees.
Unfortunately, the Woking branch manager has since left and could not be contacted.
The chain eventually found no conclusive evidence to prove Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s claims either way.
Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has always strenuously denied all allegations and has insisted he has no recollection of meeting Giuffre.
Giuffre died by suicide at her Australian home last year.
Pizza Express has been approached for comment.