Restaurant chain searched records to verify former Duke’s alibi for the night of Virginia Giuffre’s alleged assault

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor claimed he took his daughter to a birthday party at the Woking branch of Pizza Express on the day he was alleged to have had sex with a Jeffrey Epstein victim. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Pizza Express investigated whether Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor actually visited its Woking branch in 2001 after his infamous claim.

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The former Duke of York insisted he had dined at one of its branches in Surrey on the day he was alleged to have slept with Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre, who was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, claimed she was forced to have sex with Mr Mountbatten-Windsor three times, including when she was 17. Confronted with this claim in the interview by News Agents host Emily Maitlis, Andrew said it couldn't possibly be true because that night he had taken his daughter Princess Beatrice to a party at a Pizza Express in Woking.

Pizza Express restaurant in Woking. Mountbatten-Windsor claimed he was here with his daughter Beatrice on the night at the centre of sexual abuse claims against him. Picture: Alamy