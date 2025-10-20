Takeaway and delivery branches will be saved in the deal

Pizza Hut first arrived in the UK in 1973 and quickly became a high-street favourite. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Pizza Hut has collapsed into administration just a year after it was hoped to be saved in a 'rescue deal'.

The pizza chain has entered administration, putting 68 dine-in branches and 1723 jobs at risk. Pizza Hut's owners scored a deal to keep takeaway and delivery branches amid the company collapse. A spokesperson for the pizza chain said: "Today we announce the acquisition of the Pizza Hut dine-in operations through a pre-packaged administration, after FTI was announced today as administrators of DC London Pie Limited, a franchisee of Pizza Hut dine-in restaurants." Read More: SlimFast UK and Europe snapped up by Supreme for £20.1m

Pizza Hut dine-in location in Taunton. Picture: Alamy

"We are pleased to secure the continuation of 64 sites to safeguard our guest experience and protect the associated jobs," they told The Sun. "Approximately 2,259 team members will transfer to the new Yum! equity business, including above-restaurant leaders and support teams."

They scored a deal to keep takeaway and delivery branches amid the company collapse. Picture: Alamy