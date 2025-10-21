Pizza Hut reveals locations of restaurants set to close - see full list
Some 1,210 people will be made redundant as a result of the closures.
The locations of 68 Pizza Hut restaurants which will close have been revealed after the company behind its UK arm fell into insolvency.
11 delivery sites will also shut as part of a restructuring plan which will put hundreds of jobs at risk.
DC London Pie which runs the pizza chain in a franchise deal appointed administrators earlier.
Restaurants to close:
- Ashton
- Beckton
- Bolton
- Bournemouth
- Bradford, Vicar Lane
- Brighton, Marina
- Bristol
- Cardiff
- Carlisle
- Chatham
- Clacton
- Cortonwood
- Crawley
- Cribbs Causeway
- Croydon
- Dudley
- Dundee
- Durham City
- Eastbourne
- Edinburgh
- Edinburgh, Fountain Park
- Edinburgh, Kinnaird Park
- Enfield
- Falkirk
- Feltham
- Finchley, Lido
- Great Yarmouth
- Greenwich
- Grimsby
- Hartlepool
- Hayes
- Hereford
- Huddersfield
- Hull
- Inverness
- Kettering
- Kidderminster
- Lancaster
- Leeds, Colton Mill
- Leeds, Kirkstall Road
- Leeds, White Rose
- Liverpool
- Llanelli
- Lowestoft
- Manchester Fort
- Middlesbrough
- Norwich
- Oldham
- Poole, Tower Park
- Portsmouth
- Preston
- Reading Gate
- Rhyl
- Rochdale
- Romford
- Russell Square, London
- Scunthorpe
- Shrewsbury
- Silverlink
- Solihull
- St Helens
- Stratford-upon-Avon
- Thanet
- Truro
- Urmston
- Wellingborough
- Wigan
- Yeovil
Delivery outlets to close:
- Aylesbury
- Bletchley
- Coventry North
- Coventry West
- Dunstable
- Leighton Buzzard
- Luton
- Milton Keynes
- Rugby
- Uxbridge
- Wolverton