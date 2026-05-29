Tens of thousands of new work experience and training placements from construction to hospitality will be available for young people as part of Government efforts to tackle the joblessness crisis. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Tens of thousands of new work experience and training placements from construction to hospitality will be available for young people as part of Government efforts to tackle the joblessness crisis.

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The 300,000 new placements over the next three years are backed by some of Britain’s biggest employers, Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said. These include Manchester and Gatwick airports, and the Government has vowed placements will reach young people across the country. The placements, also expected to include health and social care, have been confirmed just a day after a report warning of the risk of a “lost generation”. The number of the UK’s 16 to 24-year-olds not in employment, education or training – known as Neets – rose to more than a million, figures published on Thursday confirmed. Read More: Young people aren't lazy - here's what we're missing about Neets Read More: No easy solutions to fix youth unemployment crisis, says ex-Labour minister

Former Labour cabinet minister Alan Milburn, who was tasked with leading the review into Neets, wrote that lack of work experience is “the single most-cited barrier to work amongst young people”. Picture: Alamy

Former Labour cabinet minister Alan Milburn, who was tasked with leading the review into Neets, wrote that lack of work experience is “the single most-cited barrier to work amongst young people”. His report said: “At present, the provision of work experience is an afterthought for many schools. Students are often told to find their own placements. Unsurprisingly, those without strong networks and connections are more likely to miss out.” The review author said the “first rung of the career ladder has thinned” and is now “simply out of reach” for many young people. He added: “That places them in a hopeless Catch-22 where employers ask for work experience but the opportunities for young people to gain it have narrowed or gone.”

The 300,000 new placements over the next three years are backed by some of Britain’s biggest employers, Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said. Picture: Getty