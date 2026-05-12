Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth speaks to supporters, backed by his newly elected Senedd members on the steps of the Senedd. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Rhun ap Iorwerth, the leader of Plaid Cymru, looks set to become the next First Minister of Wales after his party won the most seats in a historic Welsh Parliament election.

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At the first meeting of the Senedd since the election, members are set to vote for the next leader of the country on Tuesday afternoon. Mr ap Iorwerth, whose party won the largest bloc in the Welsh Parliament, is expected to have the most support behind him to become first minister. The Plaid Cymru leader, who said he will seek to form a minority government, could become the first from his party to lead Wales. Born in South Wales, Mr ap Iorwerth, 53, grew up on Anglesey and was educated at Ysgol David Hughes and later Cardiff University, where he graduated in politics and Welsh. Read more: How can Starmer be toppled and who could take over? Read more: Triple Nottingham killer brought hammer onto hospital ward two years before fatal stabbings

(left to right) Wales Green Party Leader Anthony Slaughter, Reform UK's Dan Thomas, Welsh Labour's First Minister Eluned Morgan, Plaid Cymru of leader Rhun ap Iorwerth, Welsh Conservative leader Darren Millar and Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds. Picture: Alamy