'We're out of time': Chilling cockpit audio reveals moment plane crashes and erupts into fireball in Florida killing nine
Footage shared on social media shows the huge fireball as the £1.5 million plane crashed, leaving a large crater in the road
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Horrifying dash-cam footage has captured the moment a plane burst into a fireball when it crashed in a residential area in Florida, killing nine people.
Listen to this article
Footage shared on social media shows the huge fireball erupting, leaving a large crater in the road as flames lined the streets.
The panicking pilot can be heard shouting "holy f**k, we're out of time" in chilling cockpit audio, as the aircraft careened into a mobile home in Greenacres, Palm Beach County.
The female pilot is heard shouting: “We are in an overspeed condition, descending 20,000ft per minute.
“We’re descending 8,000 – mayday, mayday – we’re descending 10,000ft per minute."
She can then be heard saying: “We’re going to crash into the ground.
“Holy f***k we’re out of time.”
Read More: 'Norovirus outbreak' erupts on flight as medics in hazmat suits board plane
Read More: Pilot who attempted to hijack Flydubai passenger plane 'dreamed of crashing it into Tel Aviv's main airport'
The Learjet 60 plunged 34,000 feet before crashing into the ground just before 1pm local time, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.
It had departed from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was bound for the Bahamas.
One lucky driver swerved out the way just moments before the crash.
Locals have described hearing a loud boom and something “like a missile” at the time of the crash, followed by tremors in the ground that "lifted" them into the air.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the crash was a “horrific tragedy".
"Please join me in praying for the families and loved ones of those we lost," he added.
Jim Reynolds, spokesperson for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, said it involved a private aircraft and could not immediately provide details about who was on the flight.
“This is definitely a tragedy,” he said.
The event has been described as a “mass casualty incident” by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.