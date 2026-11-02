Footage shared on social media shows the huge fireball as the £1.5 million plane crashed, leaving a large crater in the road

By Alice Padgett

Horrifying dash-cam footage has captured the moment a plane burst into a fireball when it crashed in a residential area in Florida, killing nine people.

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Footage shared on social media shows the huge fireball erupting, leaving a large crater in the road as flames lined the streets. The panicking pilot can be heard shouting "holy f**k, we're out of time" in chilling cockpit audio, as the aircraft careened into a mobile home in Greenacres, Palm Beach County.

Dash-cam footage shows the fireball erupt following the crash. Picture: Aki Kuusisto/via REUTERS

Video showed a crater in the ground after the plane crashed. Picture: Eduin Cruz/FB

Locals have described hearing a loud boom and something “like a missile”. Picture: Social media

The Learjet 60 plunged 34,000 feet before crashing into the ground just before 1pm local time, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. It had departed from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was bound for the Bahamas.

The Learjet 60 departed from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was bound for the Bahamas. Picture: Getty

One lucky driver swerved out the way just moments before the crash. Locals have described hearing a loud boom and something “like a missile” at the time of the crash, followed by tremors in the ground that "lifted" them into the air.

A huge crater was formed after the plane crashed into the road . Picture: Saul Martinez/Getty