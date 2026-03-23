Pilot and co-pilot killed after plane collides with fire truck at New York airport
LaGuardia Airport has been closed until further notice after an Air Canada Express plane and ground vehicle collided late on Sunday night
A pilot and co-pilot have been killed after a passenger plane collided with a fire truck on a runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport.
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The airport has been closed until further notice after an Air Canada Express plane and ground vehicle collided late on Sunday night.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for the airport and said said there was a "high" likelihood the order would be extended.
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Emergency crews can currently be seen working around the wrecked Air Canada Express jet, which was arriving from Montreal when the collision happened on Runway 4 at around 11.45pm.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says it was a Bombardier CRJ-900 twin-jet aircraft, operated by Jazz Aviation, that was involved in the collision.
The plane - a smaller model CRJ-900 - reportedly had 76 people onboard, including four crew members, Jazz Aviation said in a statement.
The operator added that these are preliminary numbers from its passenger list that are "subject to confirmation".
Local media report there are also a number of injuries.
The FAA added that it is investigating the crash, adding that there will be no flights in or out of the airport until 2pm ET (6pm UK time).
In a statement on X, the New York City Police Department told people to "expect delays and avoid the area if possible".
"Due to an emergency incident at LaGuardia Airport, all streets and highway exits into the airport are closed until further notice."
The New York City Fire Department posted on X, telling people to "expect cancellations, road closures, traffic delays and emergency personnel near LaGuardia Airport".
A LaGuardia Airport spokesperson confirmed it is closed while investigation work takes place following the collision.
"Emergency response protocols were immediately activated," the airport said.
"The Port Authority Police Department is on scene along with the agency's Chairman and Executive Director."