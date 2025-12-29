A plane has crashed at a popular UK beauty spot, sparking a major incident and forcing a reservoir to close.

Essex Police said in a statement: “We remain on the scene of a serious incident at Hanningfield Reservoir, Chelmsford.

Flowers have been pictured at the scene today, with East Anglia Ambulance Service attending on Sunday.

Police remain at the scene after a light aircraft crashed near Hanningfield Reservoir in Essex at around 2pm on Sunday.

“We were alerted shortly after 2pm on Sunday 28 December to reports involving a small aircraft entering the water.

“We are working with several organisations at the scene now and that work will be ongoing.

“We would please ask the public to avoid this area where possible while this work continues.“An investigation has been launched.”

Chief Superintendent Waheed Khan added: “We are still in the early stages of our investigation and are working closely with the Air Accident Investigation Branch to establish what has happened.”

A spokesperson for the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said on Sunday: “At this time we can confirm: Emergency services are currently on scene of an on-going incident at the Hanningfield Reservoir site, Chelmsford.”

Taking to X, Essex Wildlife Trust wrote: “Hanningfield Reservoir Nature Discovery Park is closed today.

“We are unable to comment further, as this is a police and emergency services matter.

“We are doing all that we can to support them. We hope to be open again tomorrow, but we will update the public through our website and social media channels when we know more.”