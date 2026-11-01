Plane carrying nine passengers crashes near homes in Florida
A business jet carrying nine passengers has crashed near homes in Florida while on its way to the Bahamas.
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The Learjet 60 crashed in Palm Beach County, near the Cresthaven area, just before 1 pm local time, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.
The jet plunged 34,000 feet before crashing into the ground in Greenacres, according to reports.
It had departed from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was bound for the Bahamas.
Footage shared on social media shows what appears to be the wreckage inside a huge crater, with a home reportedly demolished by a fireball as the plane appeared to disintegrate upon impact.
BREAKING UPDATE | A jet plummeted onto a busy Greenacres roadway Sunday afternoon, triggering a fiery explosion that sent a boom echoing for miles and prompted a massive emergency response.— WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) November 1, 2026
Read more: https://t.co/bwjIAmATF9 pic.twitter.com/J1WNuqrdWe
Details about the cause of the crash have not yet been released.
It is also not clear whether anyone on board survived, with the passengers feared dead.
The event has been described as a “mass casualty incident” by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
This is a breaking story. More to follow.