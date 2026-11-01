A business jet carrying nine passengers has crashed near homes in Florida while on its way to the Bahamas.

The Learjet 60 crashed in Palm Beach County, near the Cresthaven area, just before 1 pm local time, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

The jet plunged 34,000 feet before crashing into the ground in Greenacres, according to reports.

It had departed from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was bound for the Bahamas.

Footage shared on social media shows what appears to be the wreckage inside a huge crater, with a home reportedly demolished by a fireball as the plane appeared to disintegrate upon impact.