Passenger jet from Dublin to Rome diverted to French air base in latest bomb threat to commercial airlines
A flight from Dublin to Rome has been diverted to a French airbase following a bomb alert, just days after at least seven flights were disrupted across Europe with fake threats.
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The French Prime Minister's office announced that it is monitoring the situation closely as the plane heads to Evreux.
The Aer Lingus flight was due to land in Rome at 10.35am, but air traffic control notified them of the threat of a bomb on board at 7.56am.
The flight landed safely at Evreux with 151 passengers and six crew members on board.
Le Figaro is reporting that the plane was escorted by a French Rafale fighter jet.
The French Prime Minister's office said that a bomb squad unit is in place and all on board have been moved to safety.
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Flightradar24 wrote on X that “no aircraft have departed from Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO) in the past 30 minutes."
Earlier on Thursday, a Wizz Air plane flying from Milan to Warsaw squawked an emergency code before diverting to Vienna.
It comes just days after at least seven flights and a cruise ship in Europe received bomb threats, causing disruption at airports, although no devices were discovered.
At least two flights to Warsaw, two to Sofia, two to Rome and one to Murcia Airport in Spain were subjected to the threats on Tuesday, and another flight to Sofia had been threatened a day earlier.
An airport in Warsaw was briefly shut and the Italian Air Force accompanied one of the flights to Rome while an Israel-bound cruise ship was searched for bombs in Greece.
There was no claim of responsibility and officials did not attribute blame.
Rhys Jones, Analysis Output Manager at aviation risk advisory firm Osprey Flight Solutions, said that seven confirmed bomb threats in a single day impacting flights was exceptional.
"The lack of clear target state, airline, or route indicates that general disruption to aviation operations is the aim," Jones told Reuters.
Authorities diverted a LOT flight from London that was meant to land at Warsaw's Chopin airport to nearby Modlin airport, which was closed and then reopened after the plane was searched and no device was found.
Another Warsaw-bound flight, an SAS flight from Copenhagen, landed at Chopin as scheduled. Chopin airport said no device was found and the airport remained operational.
Bomb threats were made against planes travelling from Milan/Bergamo and Dublin to Sofia, Bulgaria’s transport ministry said in a statement to Reuters. Both landed safely and no explosive devices were found on inspection.
The Bergamo flight was operated by Wizz Air and was carrying 176 passengers, the statement said. The Dublin flight, operated by Ryanair, had 186 passengers on board.
Bulgarian news agency BTA had earlier quoted an Interior Ministry official as saying a flight from Israel had been affected, but authorities later said this was not the case.
A day earlier, a Wizz Air flight from London to Sofia was diverted to Budapest airport after receiving a bomb threat, Hungarian Defence Minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi said in a Facebook post.
In Murcia in southeastern Spain, parts of an airport were cordoned off on Tuesday after a bomb threat was reported on a Ryanair flight from Manchester.
Officials said the report proved to be a hoax, and the airport resumed normal operations after authorities found no explosives on board. Ryanair declined to immediately comment.
Two other Ryanair flights — one from Lisbon and another from Dublin — were searched at Rome's Fiumicino airport following bomb threats, said a source from airport operator ADR. The Dublin flight was escorted by the Italian Air Force until it landed.
The alert was cleared and the airport continued to operate as usual with no effects on other flights, the person said.