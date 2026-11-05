An Aer Lingus Airbus A320 passenger jet aircraft taxis at Dublin Airport. Picture: Robert Alexander/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

A flight from Dublin to Rome has been diverted to a French airbase following a bomb alert, just days after at least seven flights were disrupted across Europe with fake threats.

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The French Prime Minister's office announced that it is monitoring the situation closely as the plane heads to Evreux. The Aer Lingus flight was due to land in Rome at 10.35am, but air traffic control notified them of the threat of a bomb on board at 7.56am. The flight landed safely at Evreux with 151 passengers and six crew members on board. Le Figaro is reporting that the plane was escorted by a French Rafale fighter jet. The French Prime Minister's office said that a bomb squad unit is in place and all on board have been moved to safety. Do you know somebody onboard the flight? Get in touch with LBC by emailing online@lbc.co.uk or by calling 0207766454.

Flightradar24 wrote on X that “no aircraft have departed from Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO) in the past 30 minutes." Earlier on Thursday, a Wizz Air plane flying from Milan to Warsaw squawked an emergency code before diverting to Vienna.

Passenger jet from Dublin to Rome diverted to French air base in latest bomb threat to commercial airlines. Picture: Screenshot/FlightRadar24

It comes just days after at least seven flights and a cruise ship in Europe received bomb threats, causing disruption at airports, although no devices were discovered. At least two flights to Warsaw, two to Sofia, two to Rome and one to Murcia Airport in Spain were subjected to the threats on Tuesday, and another flight to Sofia had been threatened a day earlier. An airport in Warsaw was briefly shut and the Italian Air Force accompanied one of the flights to Rome while an Israel-bound cruise ship was searched for bombs in Greece. There was no claim of responsibility and officials did not attribute blame. Rhys Jones, Analysis Output Manager at aviation risk advisory firm Osprey Flight Solutions, said that seven confirmed bomb threats in a single day impacting flights was exceptional.