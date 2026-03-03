The Boeing Jet had been airborne for around an hour before it was forced to circle back to Los Angeles

Los Angeles International Airport, where the United Airlines flight was forced to emergency land. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

A United Airlines flight with over 250 people on board was forced to make an emergency landing in Los Angeles after it reportedly suffered an engine failure.

Passengers had to use the plane's emergency evacuation slides after landing back at LAX, where it had previously taken off, headed for Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. Video footage captured on social media then shows people fleeing Flight UA 2127 on the runway once they reach the ground. There were reportedly 256 passengers and 12 crew on board. Flight tracking data from FlightAware shows the Boeing 787 departed Terminal 7 at approximately 10:15am, but the Los Angeles Fire Department received reports of an engine malfunction on board around an hour later.

🚨Exclusive video: A United 787 lands at LAX and emergency slides are deployed—engine catches fire after landing! Seen live on Airline Videos Live, March 2nd, 2026. pic.twitter.com/GlgnDUHTVx — AIRLINE VIDEOS (@airlinevideos) March 2, 2026