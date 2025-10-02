Plane has wing 'ripped off' after to Delta passenger jets collide on runway at New York airport
Images from the runway show the nose of the second plane shredded as the scene is cordoned off
A passenger plane has had it's wing 'ripped off' after two jets collided on the runway at LaGuardia Airport in New York.
Listen to this article
Images from the runway reveal one jet with a section of its wing entirely detached, while a second can be seen with a shredded nose cone and extensive damage following the collision.
The incident saw the two Endeavor Air regional jets, a subsidiary of international airline Delta, collide at 9.56pm local time on Wednesday.
The jets are said to have collided as one was taxiing along the runway,
Crew members and passengers were seen standing on the tarmac in the wake of the crash, with NYPD in attendance.
In a statement following the crash, Delta Air said that a "low-speed collision" occurred between Endeavor Air Flight 5047, arriving from Charlotte, North Carolina, and Endeavor Flight 5155, which was set to depart for Roanoke, Virginia.
Read more: Met chief apologises after officers filmed 'backing Tommy Robinson' and 'making anti-Muslim comments'
Read more: Rapist ringleader of Rochdale grooming gang dubbed 'boss man' jailed for 35 years
BREAKING: Two Delta planes have collided while taxiing at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, with a wing of one of the planes detached, reports said.— AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) October 2, 2025
"They were taxing to the gate at LGA after landing at CLT when they were struck by another Delta regional jet that was taxiing… pic.twitter.com/eHj9HZ7gnV
"They were taxing to the gate at LGA after landing at CLT when they were struck by another Delta regional jet that was taxiing by," a CBS News producer said, who is onboard DL5047.
Several videos appearing on social media show extensive damage following the low speed collision.
Delta said there was one minor injury from the incident - believed to be an air stewardess.
Flight 5155 was carrying 28 passengers and four crew members at the time of the crash, with Flight 5047 57 passengers and 4 crew members.
"Passengers were deplaned on the taxiway and transferred via buses back to Terminal C," a spokesperson for LaGuardia Airport said in a statement.
"Passengers on the departing planes will be rebooked to another flight."
Passengers were escorted off the planes and onto waiting shuttle buses, the airline confirmed, with passengers provided hotel rooms and booked onto new flights on Thursday.
It comes as the Federal Aviation Administration raised serious concerns about safety following major cuts to personnel, with insiders claiming resources are now stretched 'too thin'.
Earlier this year, a collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport killed 67 people.