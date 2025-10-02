A passenger plane has had it's wing 'ripped off' after two jets collided on the runway at LaGuardia Airport in New York.

Images from the runway reveal one jet with a section of its wing entirely detached, while a second can be seen with a shredded nose cone and extensive damage following the collision.

The incident saw the two Endeavor Air regional jets, a subsidiary of international airline Delta, collide at 9.56pm local time on Wednesday.

The jets are said to have collided as one was taxiing along the runway,

Crew members and passengers were seen standing on the tarmac in the wake of the crash, with NYPD in attendance.

In a statement following the crash, Delta Air said that a "low-speed collision" occurred between Endeavor Air Flight 5047, arriving from Charlotte, North Carolina, and Endeavor Flight 5155, which was set to depart for Roanoke, Virginia.

