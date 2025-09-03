Plans have been unveiled for a £30 million cancer research and treatment centre named after former England manager Sir Bobby Robson.

It will pioneer innovative approaches to treatment and increase the number of clinical trials available to patients in the North of England.

The foundation has announced plans to build a £30 million facility next to the Northern Centre for Cancer Care at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.

The ex-Newcastle United and Ipswich Town boss set up The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation in 2008, months before he died, dedicated to supporting fellow cancer patients and researching the disease.

Designs have been submitted and if planning permission is granted the centre could open in 2028.

The foundation has already raised £20 million and a push for the remaining £10 million will be launched.

Sir Bobby's son Mark is one of 122 people taking part in the Great North Run on Sunday to raise money for the foundation.

He said: "I'm looking forward to joining all the foundation runners on Sunday and I'm sure, for every one of us, news about these plans being submitted will motivate us all the way to South Shields.

"The Sir Bobby Robson Institute is only a possibility because of all the fundraising that's come before and everyone involved with Dad's foundation is thrilled we can now share the exciting plans for the institute.

"If we're successful, it would be a gamechanger in terms of cancer research and treatment in this region."

Mr Robson added: "It meant the world to him to see people fundraising, people wanting to help, and to know that the money donated was going to do something positive for those who came after him and who would also be facing cancer.

"The support for his foundation has never let up and I'm incredibly touched to know Dad's name is still associated with life-saving cancer treatment."

Sir Bobby set up the foundation after speaking to his oncologist, Professor Ruth Plummer, when he asked if he could help, having been diagnosed with cancer for a fifth time.

When he later presented her with a £500,000 cheque, he said: "I've achieved many things during my career in football, won trophies, represented my country, received all kinds of wonderful awards and even been knighted, but I'm as proud of this achievement as I am of any other in my life."