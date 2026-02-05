Plans to restore the Palace of Westminster are set to come in at £40bn. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

MPs and peers have been presented with options to restore Parliament - draft plans that are set to cost almost £40 billion.

The restoration and renewal client board is said to have put forward two options. The first option, described as a “full decant”, would see both houses move out of the Palace of Westminster while works take place. The second option would see the palace restored in stages. The full decant would last 19 to 24 years and cost up to £15.6 billion, while the other option would take 38 to 61 years and cost up to £39.2 billion - figures that include inflation. Read more: Labour peer says Prime Minister could be facing 'end of his time in office' over handling of Mandelson scandal Read more: Bank of England holds interest rates at 3.75% The Charles Barry-designed building has been home to the House of Lords since 1847 and the Commons since 1852, with no major restoration taking place since it was built.

MPs and peers have also been asked to agree to initial restoration works at the Houses of Parliament lasting seven years, at a cost of up to £3 billion. That work could start in 2026 if approved. The board will then ask them to choose between the final two options by mid-2030. The phase one works will include refurbishing the inside of the Victoria Tower, building a jetty on the Thames for deliveries by river and starting underground construction on tunnel shafts. A full decant would see Commons business start to move to the so-called Northern Estate – outside of the palace but close by – and the Lords to the nearby QEII conference centre from 2032. The proposals say the cost of repairing and maintaining the Palace of Westminster is “unsustainable” at the current £1.5 million weekly cost. It is facing a failure of heating to a large part of the House of Lords, significant problems with the sewerage system and an ongoing loss of toilets in areas with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete.

