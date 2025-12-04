There is an ambition for services to launch in the early 2030s

Plans for UK-Germany rail link move step closer. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Cross-Channel train operator Eurostar and Germany’s state-owned railway company Deutsche Bahn (DB) have formed a partnership aimed at introducing direct rail connections between the UK and Germany.

They announced they have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at establishing train services between London and major German cities such as Cologne and Frankfurt. There is an ambition for services to launch in the early 2030s. A number of hurdles must be overcome before that happens, such as creating sufficient passenger space at stations, installing new border checkpoints and securing access to tracks. Services would be run using the new double-decker Celestia fleet ordered by Eurostar, which is expected to be in use from May 2031.

Patrick Schnieder, Federal Minister for Transport, and Heidi Alexander, UK Transport Minister, hold up the joint declaration of intent for a future direct cross-border long-distance passenger rail link in August. Picture: Alamy

The announcement follows the first meeting of a joint UK-Germany taskforce in Berlin on November 25. The group brings together transport experts from both countries’ governments and rail industries to examine how to address the barriers to UK-Germany services. Journey times would be approximately four hours between London and Cologne, and just more than five hours between London and Frankfurt.

Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the progress . Picture: Alamy