A plaque marking a visit to Inverness by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been removed from the city's Town House.

The plaque dated to his visit to Inverness in 2018 to commemorate the completion of renovations to the building in the city centre.

Highland Council said that the plaque was removed on Wednesday and has been placed in storage.

Andrew was arrested last week on suspicion of misconduct in public office following allegations he shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein during his time as trade envoy.

The former prince has denied any wrongdoing.

A Highland Council spokesman said: "The plaque was removed by the council on Wednesday February 25.

"The plaque is in storage in the Town House."