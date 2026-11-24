On World Children’s Day, Red Roses legend and new mum Shaunagh Brown says we’re squeezing the fun out of children’s sport and paying for it later.

Before rugby found me, I’d been a gas engineer, a firefighter, a commercial diver and a hammer thrower for England at the Commonwealth Games. I didn’t pick up a rugby ball seriously until 25. Within two years I was wearing the Red Rose, and in 2022 I won a World Cup silver medal with England.

I’m proud I took the unconventional route. But it makes me wonder how many children never find their sport at all. How many decide by 11 or 12 that sport “isn’t for them”, because the only version they’ve known is one where they’re picked, ranked and judged before they’ve had the chance to fall in love with it?

In school PE and grassroots clubs, the pressure to specialise early, chase results and spot the “talented” few is growing. Coaches and teachers care, parents want their children to do well and time is tight. But often in the rush to help children get better at sport, play – the thing that makes them love it in the first place – can get squeezed out.

That’s why I’m backing Play Their Way, the national campaign for child-first coaching funded by Sport England, which puts children’s rights, voices and enjoyment at the heart of sport.

Children have the right to play. On Friday, the world celebrated World Children’s Day, marking the anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. Article 31 says every child has the right to play, rest and take part in leisure. Play isn’t a reward for good behaviour or something to fit in once the drills are done. It’s a right.

And crucially, parents feel that right is being overlooked. Recent research from UK Coaching, carried out by Ipsos, found almost half of UK parents (46%) think society places too little emphasis on children’s right to play, while nearly seven in ten (69%) agree sports coaches should make time for free play in their sessions.

Child-first coaching gives children a voice and a choice in how they take part, from choosing games, changing the rules, trying something and getting it wrong. That’s how children build confidence, learn to take risks and solve problems.

It also keeps them in sport. Children who enjoy being active are far more likely to become active adults. If sport feels like a chore at eight, why would anyone choose it at 18?

It matters most for children who don’t fit the sporting mould. I’ve always believed sport should make space for people who feel they don’t belong there, and play is often where those children fall in love with it.

None of this means abandoning coaching or competition. It’s not competition versus play, but competition alongside play. The best sessions I’ve been part of are the ones where children are listened to.

I saw that in action last Friday at Mary Swanwick Primary School in Chesterfield, where I joined Play Their Way and local partner SHAPE for a child-first rugby session. The pupils helped shape the activities and had time simply to play.

This has never been more personal for me than at the moment. I’ve just become a mum and, like every parent, I want the best for my child. Whether they become a Red Rose, another kind of athlete or simply someone who loves being active is up to them. If it takes them until their 20s to find their sport, that’s fine, as long as nobody convinces them along the way that they’re “not sporty”.

So, to every coach, teacher and parent, make sure you prioritise play and give children a voice and a choice in how they show up for sport. Help them enjoy it first. The rest will follow.

Find out more about Play Their Way via the app and at playtheirway.org.

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Shaunagh Brown is a former England rugby union player and new mother.

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