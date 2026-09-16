Her husband confirmed the acclaimed playwright died following a brief illness

Bonnie Greer OBE. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Playwright and novelist Bonnie Greer has died aged 77, her husband David Hutchins has said.

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Mr Hutchins said: “It is with profound sadness that I announce that my beloved wife, Bonnie Greer, has died aged 77 after a brief illness. “Bonnie was an acclaimed playwright, author, critic, cultural and political commentator whose intelligence, courage and distinctive voice made an enduring contribution to British cultural and public life. “To me, she was my partner, confidante and inspiration, and I feel profoundly privileged to have shared my life with her. “Those closest to Bonnie will remember her warmth, humour, generosity and extraordinary ability to bring people together. Read more: New Order's keyboard player Gillian Gilbert reveals cancer diagnosis Read more: Former jockey, 39, dies in hospital days after 'being punched by his brother'

Playwright Bonnie Greer after she was awarded her Officer of the British Empire (OBE). Picture: Getty

“At this immensely difficult time, we ask that our family’s privacy be respected. She will be deeply missed.” Greer was born in Chicago and lived in New York City before moving to Britain in 1986. She became a citizen in 1997. She was awarded the Verity Bargate Award for best play for Munda Negra (1993) and she was also the author of the novels Hanging By Her Teeth (1994) and Entropy (2009). In October 2009, her memoir and music history, Obama Music, was published. Some of her other works include the biography Langston Hughes: The Value Of Contradiction (2011) and the play Marilyn And Ella (2008) about actress Marilyn Monroe and singer Ella Fitzgerald.

The then Prince of Wales meets Bonnie Greer during a reception for Americans living and working in the UK. Picture: Getty