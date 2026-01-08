A 25-year-old man has admitted trying to kill an Army officer outside his barracks in Kent.

Anthony Esan pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Lieutenant Colonel Mark Teeton, who was stabbed “repeatedly” in Sally Port Gardens near Brompton Barracks in Chatham on July 23 2024.

He appeared at Maidstone Crown Court via video-link from Broadmoor Hospital on Thursday, wearing a blue and white jumper, and spoke only to admit attempted murder and possession of two bladed weapons.

Lt Col Teeton, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the attack, was in court to hear the guilty pleas.

At a previous hearing at Medway Magistrates’ Court in 2024, prosecutor Rajni Prashar said: “A member of the public called 999 to report a male had been stabbed.

“It was then reported that the victim was a soldier in uniform.”

