Bank holiday horror as rollercoaster malfunction sees dozens suspended 15 metres in the air
The Wipeout rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft came to a screeching halt.
Fire crews are desperately trying to free 27 people stuck on a malfunctioning rollercoaster in Suffolk.
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The incident is taking place on the Wipeout rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills park in Lowestoft.
The carriages, which came to a stop on the track, are approximately 15 metres in the air, but not upside down.
Crews are using advanced rescue at height equipment to bring down the ride passengers, Suffolk County Council said.
According to its website, Wipeout is its flagship rollercoaster and stands over 40m tall.
It underwent a £1m transformation over the winter of 2024-2025, including a new train with waist restraint lap bars for maximum comfort and safety.
Back in 2017, a man was rescued from the ride after it broke down.
LBC has contacted Suffolk Police for more information.