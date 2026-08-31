Fire crews are desperately trying to free 27 people stuck on a malfunctioning rollercoaster in Suffolk.

The incident is taking place on the Wipeout rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills park in Lowestoft.

The carriages, which came to a stop on the track, are approximately 15 metres in the air, but not upside down.

Crews are using advanced rescue at height equipment to bring down the ride passengers, Suffolk County Council said.