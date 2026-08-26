The British people have been hit hard by cost-of-living pressures and a war abroad that we cannot control.

I know bills are rising. I speak to people across the country, whether they are families with young kids, businesses or charities like Citizens Advice, and all of them tell me they are struggling.

I hear they want to upgrade their homes to save money, but don't know where to start.

I hear they want insulation to keep a stable temperature and stop wasting money, but don't know which type to get or which installer to trust.

I hear they want rooftop solar but either don't have the space or can't afford the upfront cost.

It is our job as a government to listen, which is why we’re taking another step towards putting this right.

Today, plug-in solar is legal and available to buy in Great Britain, giving people a chance to save hundreds of pounds on their energy bills.

This technology is solar made simple – you can just pick up a panel and plug it into your socket, like any other electrical device.

As soon as it’s in, you start saving money – just one plug-in solar kit can provide up to 20% of an average home’s electricity use, enough to power eight LED TVs.

This game-changing technology has been available and selling in big numbers in Europe for years, but you couldn’t get it here. Now we’re bringing the benefits to Britain.

Every bit of electricity generated at home is another step towards a system in which you have more choice and control over your energy use.

And we’re not stopping here - we recognise people need help with energy costs now.

On his first day in office the Prime Minister cut VAT on electricity bills, giving people breathing space for the coming winter because people should be able to keep their homes warm and feel hopeful again.

That is exactly why we’ve introduced measures such as the Warm Home Discount. Around six million households will receive £150 off their energy bills this winter, allowing them to focus on the things that matter to them.

This is on top of the Warm Homes Plan which will cut hundreds of pounds off household bills by upgrading millions of homes, strengthening our energy security and ensuring that all families feel the benefit of renewable power.

And what excites me about plug-in solar is that it directly hands households the power to reduce their energy bills no matter where they go, or however often they move. Plug-in panels can come along for the journey.

We’re building an energy system that works for everyone, step by step. And with plug-in solar, we can help to make this possible to everyone at a price they can afford.

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Martin McCluskey MP is a Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

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