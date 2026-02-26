PM cannot overrule committee on release of Mandelson papers, officials confirm
MPs have ordered the Government to release a huge quantity of documents relating to Mandelson's appointment as Ambassador to the US.
The Prime Minister will not be able to overrule Parliament’s security watchdog on whether documents relating to Peter Mandelson’s appointment as ambassador to Washington can be published, the Government has confirmed.
Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) said officials had confirmed “in writing” that it would have the final say on which papers would be released following a meeting on Thursday.
MPs have ordered the Government to release a huge quantity of documents relating to the 2024 appointment following questions about the peer’s vetting and what was known about his links to the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Some of the thousands of documents are expected to be withheld for national security or foreign relations reasons, but it will be up to the ISC, rather than ministers, to determine which items should be redacted.
In a statement, the ISC said it had met with Cabinet Office officials on Thursday morning.
It said: “Following this morning’s meeting, officials have now confirmed in writing to the Committee that the decision as to whether material referred to the ISC is published is for the Committee alone.
“The Prime Minister – or anyone else in Government – will not be able to overrule the Committee’s decision to publish material that has been referred to it.”
The Government has also agreed a framework with the Metropolitan Police on which documents can be released without prejudicing the ongoing police investigation, according to the ISC.
Lord Mandelson was arrested on Monday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, having been accused of passing sensitive information on to Epstein during his time as business secretary. He has been bailed until May.
Mandelson’s lawyers said in a statement that the 72-year-old had been arrested over a “baseless” claim he was planning to leave the country.
His law firm Mishcon de Reya, earlier said: “Peter Mandelson was arrested yesterday despite an agreement with the police that he would attend an interview next month on a voluntary basis.
“The arrest was prompted by a baseless suggestion that he was planning to leave the country and take up permanent residence abroad.
“There is absolutely no truth whatsoever in any such suggestion.
“We have asked the MPS for the evidence relied upon to justify the arrest.
“Peter Mandelson’s overriding priority is to cooperate with the police investigation, as he has done throughout this process, and to clear his name.”
A Government spokesperson said: “We are proceeding at pace to publish the first tranche of documents in early March.
“We are working closely with the ISC and have made progress on a number of their requests.
“The Government is very grateful to the committee for their work and commits to full engagement with them to ensure these processes are timely and effective.”