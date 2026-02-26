MPs have ordered the Government to release a huge quantity of documents relating to Mandelson's appointment as Ambassador to the US.

PM cannot overrule committee on release of Mandelson papers, officials confirm. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The Prime Minister will not be able to overrule Parliament’s security watchdog on whether documents relating to Peter Mandelson’s appointment as ambassador to Washington can be published, the Government has confirmed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) said officials had confirmed “in writing” that it would have the final say on which papers would be released following a meeting on Thursday. MPs have ordered the Government to release a huge quantity of documents relating to the 2024 appointment following questions about the peer’s vetting and what was known about his links to the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. Some of the thousands of documents are expected to be withheld for national security or foreign relations reasons, but it will be up to the ISC, rather than ministers, to determine which items should be redacted. Read more: Met apologises to Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle for revealing he was the source of Mandelson 'flight risk' tip-off Read more: Peter Mandelson blasts police for arresting him over ‘baseless’ suggestion he was planning to flee UK

Lord Peter Mandelson outside his home in north west London. Picture: Alamy

In a statement, the ISC said it had met with Cabinet Office officials on Thursday morning. It said: “Following this morning’s meeting, officials have now confirmed in writing to the Committee that the decision as to whether material referred to the ISC is published is for the Committee alone. “The Prime Minister – or anyone else in Government – will not be able to overrule the Committee’s decision to publish material that has been referred to it.”