The Tory leader defended her decision to criticise Rachel Reeves personally during her response to the Budget

By Chay Quinn

Kemi Badenoch has accused Rachel Reeves and Sir Keir Starmer of using public money to bribe backbenchers in order to keep their jobs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Leader of the Opposition told LBC's Iain Dale during a phone in that she thinks it is acceptable to criticise Ms Reeves personally because of her perceived motivation for Budget tax rises. After Mrs Badenoch made an allusion to Ms Reeves crying in the Chamber earlier this year during her response to the Budget, a caller criticised the Tory leader for doing so. Mrs Badenoch said: "I said she sat at the dispatch box as the realisation dawned that her backbenchers were going to do to her what she was doing to our economy. And that's right. "What we saw with this Budget is Rachel Reeves and Keir Starmer trying to bribe their backbenchers so they don't get rid of them. That is terrible. That's our money they're using to save their jobs. That's wrong." Read More: Reeves launches £26 billion tax raid as welfare spending rises Read More: Reeves and Starmer don't care about the longer term, they're just fighting to save their jobs, writes Andrew Marr

The Leader of the Opposition told LBC's Iain Dale during a phone in that she thinks it is acceptable to criticise Ms Reeves personally because of her perceived motivation for Budget tax rises. Picture: Alamy

The comments which the caller took issue with were uttered in the Commons shortly after Ms Reeves' speech. Mrs Badenoch told the Chamber: "It has not been an easy time for the Chancellor. No one liked seeing her sitting on the Government benches as it dawned on her that her own backbenchers were going to do to her political career what she has done to our economy." The Tory leader also came in for criticism after she accused Ms Reeves of "whining" about misogyny and "wallowing in self-pity". In the Commons responding to Wednesday's Budget, Mrs Badenoch said "people are not complaining because she is female, they are complaining because she is utterly incompetent”. “Real equality means being held to the same standards as everyone else, being judged on results. She says she wants people to respect her: respect is earned,” Ms Badenoch said. As part of the Budget, it has been forecast that around a quarter of Britain’s working population will be paying higher or additional rate tax by 2030-32. Workers, homeowners mainly in the South East, pension savers, and people who save carefully into ISAs will all have the Chancellor’s fingers in their pocket. More workers will be dragged into higher tax bands, after the Chancellor extended the deep freeze on thresholds by a further three years to 2031.

Mrs Badenoch made an allusion to Ms Reeves crying in the Chamber earlier this year (pictured) during her response to the Budget, a caller criticised the Tory leader for doing so. Picture: Alamy