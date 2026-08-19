Criminal gangs behind illegal waste sites will face tougher fines, more police action and the seizure of cash, cars and homes under a new government crackdown.

The Prime Minister said the measures would target the organised groups profiting from illegal dumping while communities are left living beside “mountains of rubbish”.

Fines for rogue operators who dump waste illegally or fail to treat it properly are set to increase from £300 to £5,000.

The Environment Agency will also receive more frontline officers and greater powers to pursue assets bought using the proceeds of waste crime.

Three major illegal dumps, containing an estimated 22,000 tonnes of waste and affecting around 2,900 families, have been identified for clean-up.

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