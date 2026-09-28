The price of diesel topped 199.09p on Monday, a record that was set in June 2022.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham insisted he hoped for a deal with Trump as the price of diesel hit all-time highs. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Andy Burnham has voiced his hopes for a separate deal with Donald Trump if US bans diesel exports - as UK pump prices surge to a record high on Monday.

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Speaking exclusively with LBC from the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, the PM revealed he has "discussed the Middle East situation in detail" with Trump as the price of diesel approached £2 per litre. "Obviously I can't say a great deal more about that conversation because that wasn't in the public realm. But we were talking about all issues related to the supply of goods coming through the Middle East and obviously any actions taken in return." "With diesel and fuel where it is - and I know many people struggling with it going over £2 a litre - that's obviously a hard situation," he added. It comes ahead of Donald Trump's press conference later today, in which he's expected to address a possible ban on the export of diesel. Speaking on Monday, the US President said: “We’re thinking about it very seriously." Read more: US issues warning to citizens in UK after suspected Iran ‘bomb plot’ as Streeting urges public to give police 'a bit of time' Read more: Ineos pauses production at its three Hull plants, blaming UK gas prices

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on Sunday ahead of his speech. Picture: Alamy

Attending the Presidents Cup golf tournament in Illinois, he added: “That can oftentimes lead to a little bit of an increase on gasoline for cars, so we’re looking at it very seriously. We may do it". On Monday, the price of diesel in the UK hit an all-time high as a result of the war in Iran, with the average price of a litre of diesel hitting 199.18p, RAC figures show. "We can't deal with those pressures unless we get a resolution to matters in the Middle East, the Strait of Hormuz reopened, the conflict ended," Mr Burnham told LBC. "That has to be our goal. And diplomacy internationally is hard at times, but you do have to talk if you want to resolve those things." Asked by Shelagh whether the UK would search out a deal should Trump enforce a ban, Burnham added: "Always. We would— we do make that case all of the time."

Today's figure is even higher than the 199.09p record set in June 2022 amid Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It's almost double the record low seen at the pumps in February 2016, when the average price of a litre of diesel was just 100.19p. Prices could get even higher as Donald Trump considers a ban on US diesel exports. RAC said diesel prices had entered "uncharted territory", serving as a reminder of "just how exposed the UK is to events occurring far away".

The cost of diesel has risen steadily in recent weeks due to the impact on global supplies from the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and from renewed hostilities in the Middle East. Russian exports of diesel have dropped sharply after many of the country’s oil refineries were targeted by Ukraine, with a key facility near Moscow damaged earlier this month as part of a huge drone operation. This has led to extra demand for fuel from other diesel-exporting countries, causing wholesale prices to rise. Meanwhile, the ongoing war between the US and Iran is continuing to disrupt the global trade in refined oil and other petroleum materials, with Iran’s effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz limiting the production and supply of fuel needed by consumers. The RAC data is based on the average price of diesel at a range of supermarkets, motorway service stations and independent retailers. The cost of unleaded petrol has also been climbing in recent weeks and currently stands at an average of 174.13p per litre, up by 41.3p since the start of the US-Iran war.