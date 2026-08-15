Andy Burnham has been urged to “stick to the spirit of Labour’s manifesto commitment” and refuse consent for the controversial Jackdaw and Rosebank oil and gas fields.

Stop Climate Chaos Scotland (SCCS) – a campaign group made up of more than 70 different organisations with around one million supporters – insisted the new Prime Minister must block the proposed new developments in the North Sea.

It told the Prime Minister that the lifetime carbon emissions from the two proposed developments could result in up to 65,495 excess heat deaths by the end of this century – adding this would be equivalent to the entire population of the city of Inverness.

A letter to Mr Burnham told how analysts have already linked the heatwaves in May and June this year to more than 2,700 excess deaths in England and Wales.

SCCS added that Scotland also experienced a “devastating wildfire” in the Cairngorms National Park this summer which “required a major and sustained emergency response”.

Read more: Andy Burnham faces renewed calls to block North Sea drilling after wildfires

Read more: Andy Burnham faces choice on drilling as North Sea consultation closes