The Prime Minister has pledged to bring in a ‘zero tolerance’ approach to anti-Semitism on university campuses and called for institutions to show what they are doing to tackle the issue.

The Government is calling on universities to “demonstrate action” on antisemitism, the Prime Minister has said.

Speaking at a roundtable in Downing Street, Sir Keir Starmer said: “In our schools, colleges and universities, we’re investing £7 million to tackle antisemitism while making sure that Holocaust education is taught in all schools.

“And today we’re going further. We already expect universities to set out clear disciplinary consequences for antisemitism and to enforce them, and so we will hold them to account on that.

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“Today, I can announce that we will lift the bar higher. When abuses take place, we’re calling on universities to demonstrate action.

“We will now expect them to publish the scale of the problem on their campuses, as well as the specific steps they have taken to clamp down on it. There will be zero tolerance for inaction.”

The Prime Minister told representatives from the arts, universities, trade unions and business bodies they needed to act with speed to address antisemitism.

Sir Keir Starmer told the meeting in Downing Street: “I’m asking you – each and every one of you – to reflect on what form antisemitism takes in the sectors that you lead, in how it may be allowed to fester and spread, and on the work that you are currently doing to stamp it out.

“I’m calling on you to act with urgency, to look clearly at where you are succeeding, and just as clearly at where there is still work to be done, and to commit to the tangible action that Jewish people in this country need to feel safe again, because stopping antisemitism is not someone else’s responsibility, it is all of ours.

“That is the test before us and only by working together will we meet it.”

Sir Keir also warned Iran that efforts to stir up violence and hatred in the UK “will not be tolerated” amid suspicions Tehran could be backing antisemitic attacks.

The Prime Minister said that there would be “consequences” if Iran was found to be behind some of the incidents.

Describing the situation as a “crisis” in the wake of the Golders Green attack, Sir Keir said new legislation would be rushed through to tackle “malign threats”.

Speaking in Downing Street he said: “One of the lines of inquiry is whether a foreign state has been behind some of these incidents.

“We are investigating, of course, all the possibilities.

“And we are clear that these actions will have consequences if that proves to be the case.

“Our message to Iran or to any other country that might seek to promote violence, hatred or division in society is that it will not be tolerated.

“That is why we are fast-tracking legislation to tackle these malign threats.”