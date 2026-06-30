Millions of women are to be offered an annual review for a “common but often overlooked condition”, health officials have announced. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Millions of women are to be offered an annual review for a “common but often overlooked condition”, health officials have announced.

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The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) said that women with polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS) should be seen by health officials each year to monitor symptoms and treatment and manage long-term health risks. But these women should not be offered laser hair removal for excess hair growth linked to the condition, according to a new draft guideline. Until recently, PMOS was known as polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). But global experts came together to call for the condition to be renamed after highlighting that many women are facing delays in diagnosis because there is a misunderstanding about cysts and too much focus on the ovaries. Now, health officials from Nice have called for the condition to be diagnosed sooner as well as an annual review for those who have already been diagnosed. Nice said the condition affects between three and four million women in the UK but PMOS is “frequently underdiagnosed and inconsistently managed”. Read More: All black men aged 45-74 to be offered screening for prostate cancer Read More: ‘We're over half the talent’: Jess Phillips calls on Andy Burnham to put more women in top jobs if he becomes PM