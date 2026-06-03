Sir Keir Starmer will return for Prime Minister's Questions with the Commons returning from recess this week.

The prime minister had last week away from his Wednesday staple because of the Whitsun break but Parliament resumed on Monday, June 1, for the new term.

It should now be business as usual for the PM until the summer break in mid-July, after a choppy period with recesses and the local elections all bringing usual proceedings to a halt.

The King's Speech was held on May 13 to introduce a new session of Parliament, although the event was slightly undermined by Wes Streeting's resignation as health minister.

His decision to stand down has led to a reshuffle, with James Murray being named as the new health secretary.

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When is Prime Minister's Questions?

Sir Keir will take questions from midday on Wednesday, June 3, for the first PMQs of the summer.

Conservative leader Ms Badenoch will ask questions before the House opens up to other MPs.

The death of Henry Nowak and issues around the hiring of Lord Mandelson as US ambassador are likely to be among the issues of the day, with documents being released about messages sent by the disgraced peer.