Sir Keir Starmer is set to face questions from MPs after thousands of newly released documents exposed cracks in his government and raised questions over his use of disappearing messages.

The Prime Minister’s weekly appearance in the Commons at Prime Minister’s Questions will be the first opportunity MPs have to grill him about the content of the latest files related to Lord Peter Mandelson’s appointment as Britain’s ambassador to the United States.

Monday’s document dump revealed private messages between Lord Mandelson and senior ministers in which they admitted their frustrations with Sir Keir’s leadership and the heart of government.

In one WhatsApp exchange between Lord Mandelson and Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden, the senior minister complained every meeting he had was to discuss “who can we tax in order to pay benefits to others”.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper would not be drawn into saying whether she believed Sir Keir was a strong and effective leader, when asked by journalists about the messages revealed by the Mandelson files as she visited China.

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