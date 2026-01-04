Darren Jones said Britain needs to see the legal basis for operation that saw Venezuelan President Maduro captured.

By Jacob Paul

Sir Keir Starmer’s top aide has told LBC the Government is waiting to see the legal justification for the US’ operation in Venezuela before casting its own judgement.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fire seen from Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, following US strikes on Saturday. Picture: Getty

“This is the way the rules-based order works. It's not for an individual state to judge international law.” He insisted that the Government is “following the proper process that any government would follow”. Mr Jones added that the Americans have so far insisted this was a “law enforcement measure against President Maduro. He added: “We've not seen any more detail about the law enforcement rationale for their operation, and that's what the American administration needs to publish.” It comes as Priti Patel, who worked closely with US intelligence agencies during the Conservative's time in power, insisted Britain should have expected America to act against Venezuela. "We've been watching this for months," Priti Patel said on Sunday with Lewis Goodall. "The US and administration, direct attacks on drug ships and things of that nature, and also the basis of the national security strategy."

Sir Keir said yesterday he wanted ”to talk to the president” and Britain’s allies “to establish the facts." Footage of handcuffed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was released by US officials this morning. In the clip, he is seen flanked by guards in detention in New York following his capture by an elite US military unit. The operation followed months of pressure from Washington on the oil-rich South American nation. At the end of the video, Maduro is seemingly heard saying "Happy New Year".

Maduro was seen led away in cuffs. Picture: White House/X