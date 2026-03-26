A Pokémon shop employee has been stabbed to death in a store in central Tokyo, before the attacker turned the knife on himself.

Officers rushed to the scene in a popular shopping centre after receiving an emergency call reporting a rampage by a knife-wielding man.

Police said the woman, who was stabbed in the neck, was in her 20s and believed to be an employee at the Pokémon store on the second floor of the Sunshine City building, which houses shops and offices.

The attacker then stabbed himself in the neck, Tokyo police said.

Both the attacker and the victim were in a critical condition when they were taken to hospital and were later pronounced dead.

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