A Pokémon card game event planned for Saturday at a controversial shrine to Japan's war dead has been cancelled following backlash from China.

The Pokémon Company apologised for posting an event notice on its website stating the event "should not have been held to begin with".

The card game event was due to be held at the Yasukuni Shrine, near the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

The Yasukuni Shrine honours Japan's 2.5 million war dead, including convicted war criminals.

Countries that were targets of Japanese aggression, especially China and the Koreas, see visits to the shrine as showing a lack of remorse about Japan's wartime past.

Pokémon said that the event has been cancelled and its information removed from the website.

