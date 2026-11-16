Poland detains three teenagers suspected of preparing terrorist attack
The suspects, a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds, had links to an international neo-Nazi movement, Siemoniak said
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Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW) has detained three teenagers suspected of preparing a terrorist attack, Tomasz Siemoniak, the minister overseeing Poland's special services, said.
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The suspects, a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds, had links to an international neo-Nazi movement, Siemoniak said.
Investigators attached particular significance to findings involving the two 17-year-olds, who authorities said had exchanged information via internet messaging applications on homemade explosives, improvised firearms and pyrotechnic materials intended for use in a terrorist attack.
The arrests follow an attack by a gunman who killed six people in Krakow's main square earlier this month.
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Funkcjonariusze @ABW_GOV_PL zatrzymali 3 obywateli RP, 16-latka i dwóch 17-latków, związanych z międzynarodowym środowiskiem neonazistowskim.— Tomasz Siemoniak (@TomaszSiemoniak) November 16, 2026
▶️ Nastolatkowie nie tylko propagowali ideologię nazistowską i faszystowską, ale podejmowali już działania zmierzające do popełniania…
The government said the gunman may have been inspired by far-right ideology, although the nationalist opposition rejected any such link.
During a search of premises used by one of the suspects, ABW officers seized chemical substances that could be used to manufacture explosives.
A court ordered the two 17-year-olds to be held in pretrial detention and sent the 16-year-old to a juvenile detention facility.
Reuters was not able to identify or contact the suspects' legal representatives.
The investigation remains active and prosecutors are working to identify other people involved in the group's activities and to establish the full scope of crimes planned, the Regional Prosecutor’s Office in Gdańsk said in a statement.