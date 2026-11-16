The suspects, a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds, had links to an international neo-Nazi movement, Siemoniak said

Minister-Coordinator of Special Services Tomasz Siemoniak. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW) has detained three teenagers suspected of preparing a terrorist attack, Tomasz Siemoniak, the minister overseeing Poland's special services, said.

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The suspects, a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds, had links to an international neo-Nazi movement, Siemoniak said. Investigators attached particular significance to findings involving the two 17-year-olds, who authorities said had exchanged information via internet messaging applications on homemade explosives, improvised firearms and pyrotechnic materials intended for use in a terrorist attack. The arrests follow an attack by a gunman who killed six people in Krakow's main square earlier this month. Read more: Putin's secret recruitment network exposed as young African women lured to Russia to build drones to attack Ukraine Read more: Jordan blocks Telegram app over national security concerns

Funkcjonariusze @ABW_GOV_PL zatrzymali 3 obywateli RP, 16-latka i dwóch 17-latków, związanych z międzynarodowym środowiskiem neonazistowskim.

▶️ Nastolatkowie nie tylko propagowali ideologię nazistowską i faszystowską, ale podejmowali już działania zmierzające do popełniania… — Tomasz Siemoniak (@TomaszSiemoniak) November 16, 2026